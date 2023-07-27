DeWine, Beshear announce design-build partners for Brent Spence corridor project

CINCINNATI — Governors Andy Beshear and Mike DeWine announced Thursday afternoon the companies that will be at the helm of the Brent Spence Bridge redesign will be Kokosing and The Walsh Group.

WEB Ventures, a Cincinnati-based management and consulting firm with a specialty in diversity, equity and inclusion solutions, will also consult on the project, according to Beshear.

"I hope that people see that it’s real," said Beshear. "For so long it’s been a whisper, maybe even a promise. But never a reality."

What specific kind of design the Brent Spence Bridge's planned companion bridge will embody is not yet known. Jack Marchbanks, director of the Ohio Department of Transportation, said seven submissions were received, with the Kokosing/Walsh team winning the bid.

"Our goal is to have this contract legally executed in the next 30 days," said Marchbanks.

In January, President Joe Biden stood on the banks of the Ohio River in Covington, Ky. to announce the funding that would allow improvements on the Brent Spence corridor to begin.

After years of debate, the project finally received $1.635 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Law, signed by Biden on Nov. 15, 2021.

From there, Kentucky and Ohio began collecting proposals from companies in February, with the deadline set for the end of March. The more than 600-page request for proposals describes the project as stretching from just south of Dixie Highway in Kentucky to Linn Street in Ohio.

The contract will entail improvements made to the existing Brent Spence Bridge, alongside its future companion bridge to the west.

In April, however, a proposal was put forward by Bridge Forward, challenging the project to take on a form that would focus on the roads and land on the Ohio side of the river that would be impacted by the immense project.

Bridge Forward's vision for the project focused on improved walkability and enhanced public safety.

The original request for proposals called for the highway to be widened by one additional lane in each direction throughout the corridor, in addition to the improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge and the construction of the companion bridge.

The design of the new companion bridge, as highlighted in the request, could be proposed by the companies submitting, but officials said they were looking for an arch bridge design or a cable-stayed bridge design.

The redesign of the existing Brent Spence Bridge is slated to also reduce the number of lanes on each deck from four to three, while increasing the inside and outside shoulders.