Despite weather Flying Pig Marathon continues

CINCINNATI — Despite rainy conditions, which prompted a temporary shelter-in-place order, the 25th annual Flying Pig Marathon continues to sprint towards the finish line.

Just after 6:30 a.m. over 18,000 runners representing all 50 states and over 30 countries, started the marathon. Over 40,000 people have particpated in the marathon's events, which began May 5, organizers said.

At around 7:15 a.m. race organizers issued a shelter-in-place order due to adverse weather conditions. Runners and spectators were given a list of locations along the route to wait out the weather.

Jamie Smith, Board Chair of the Flying Pig, said that he was unaware of any injuries related to the weather and that they made the best call at the time to continue the race as planned.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. the shelter-in-place order was lifted by the organizers and normal operations resumed.

The Flying Pig Marathon was first run in 1999. According to the organizers, the event was conceived by Paycor Founder Bob Coughlin and other runners by drawing the proposed course on a cocktail napkin at O’Bryon’s after a marathon training run.

The Flying Pig Marathon, a non-profit, will help more than 300+ charities raise more than $1 million this year, organizers state,

According to a study by Xavier University, the Marathon has an annual economic impact of $14 million.