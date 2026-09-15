LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — In a four-hour marathon meeting Wednesday, Dearborn County Planning Commissioners, administrators and a room packed full of solar farm opponents, supporters, and even representatives of a solar proposed solar farm in Manchester poured over details of a draft ordinance governing installation and maintenance of the panels county-wide.

It's the latest in a months-long effort to formalize rules made necessary after Linea Energy proposed construction of a roughly 1,200-acre solar farm, spurring protests outside of our January Let's Talk event in January, and commissioners to pass a moratorium in February.

The new draft ordinance spans more than 50 pages and governs solar installation, maintenance and use ranging from personal installation on privately owned homes, to small and large business installation up to arrays spanning hundreds of acres.

WATCH: We break down what's happening with Dearborn County's new solar rules

Dearborn County Solar rules take shape as moratorium approaches end

The Dearborn County Planning Commission is hosting two additional meetings on the draft ordinance Sept. 21 and Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Dearborn County Government Center at 165 Mary St.

Click here to read the new ordinance.