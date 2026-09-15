One killed, another detained at Roselawn neighborhood intersection

A man was killed Monday night at the intersection of Reading Road and Amberlawn Avenue in the Roselawn neighborhood in Cincinnati, according to police at the scene.

One person was detained, and the suspect vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.

Police blocked off a section of Reading Road south of a Dollar General store, and a body was spotted lying in the road, along with several articles of clothing near a dark-colored Jeep.

A Cincinnati police lieutenant did not confirm additional details at the scene, noting the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.