Dearborn County solar farm rules remain on hold after planning commission tables proposal

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — After months of debate over the future of large-scale solar development in Dearborn County, a proposed zoning amendment remains unresolved after the county's planning commission voted to table the measure Thursday.

The commission had been expected to move forward with a recommendation on new regulations governing utility-scale solar farms. Instead, commissioners delayed action following another meeting marked by disagreements among residents, farmers and members of the commission.

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Dearborn County delays vote on solar farm rules

The proposed rules include requiring solar developers to organize and pay for public meetings before submitting applications, limiting the size of individual developments and capping the amount of agricultural land that can be used for solar energy production countywide.

The commission also has discussed limiting individual projects to 200 acres per farm owner, with multiple property owners potentially joining together for projects ranging from 500 to 700 acres. Another proposal would cap the total amount of farmland used for solar development at approximately 3%, or 1,800 acres.

Some of those provisions stem from a citizen-submitted model ordinance developed by residents seeking stricter protections against large-scale solar projects.

During an earlier meeting, Planning and Zoning Director Nicole Dailey cautioned commissioners against adopting the citizen proposal as written, citing inconsistencies and redundancies. However, commissioners considered incorporating portions of the proposal into the county's broader zoning amendment.

One change influenced by public input would require prospective solar developers to pay for, organize, and advertise community meetings before formally submitting a development application.

The debate gained momentum after Linea Energy proposed a 1,200-acre solar development in Manchester. The proposal prompted significant opposition from residents concerned about the impact on farmland and the county's rural character.

In February, county commissioners responded by establishing a one-year moratorium on solar development while officials worked to develop new regulations.

Thursday's meeting again highlighted the divide over how restrictive those regulations should be.

A farmer who said he is already under contract with Linea Energy argued the proposed restrictions could effectively prevent utility-scale solar development in the county.

"You've effectively banned utility-scale solar with what you're talking about here tonight," he told commissioners, adding that solar development must remain financially viable.

Other residents argued that large-scale solar projects could threaten agricultural land and change the character of the county.

Property rights also emerged as a point of contention. One resident questioned whether the proposed regulations would unfairly disadvantage farmers based on when they submit applications, even if neighboring property owners are pursuing similar developments.

The disagreement extended to the commission itself. During the meeting, one commissioner suggested Linea Energy could sue the county over what he characterized as potential discrimination.

Another commissioner expressed frustration with the continued disagreements, saying the sides could agree to disagree.

The planning commission is expected to revisit the proposed zoning amendment at its next meeting Tuesday.

Any recommendation from the planning commission would then move to the Dearborn County Commission for consideration.