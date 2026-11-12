Ohio expects $319M from Meta settlement, Butler Co. youth groups hope to benefit

HAMILTON, Ohio — Ohio is expected to receive more than $319 million over the next decade as part of a multistate settlement with Meta over allegations that the company's social media platforms harmed children.

WATCH: Local Butler County organizations pitch for a share of the state's settlement money

Ohio's $319 Million Meta Settlement: Could Local Kids Benefit?

Two Butler County youth organizations hope some of that money could help expand programs designed to get kids away from their screens and build real-world connections.

The Great Miami Valley YMCA and Hamilton's Boys & Girls Club say they already have programs in place to help children develop social skills, build confidence and connect with others. Additional funding, they say, could allow them to reach more kids.

"We feel like at the Y, we wanna teach them to play again," said Mike Bramer, CEO of the Great Miami Valley YMCA.

At Camp Campbell Gard, the YMCA offers outdoor programs where children can take part in activities such as hiking, canoeing and a high ropes course. Bramer said those experiences give kids opportunities to build confidence, develop skills and work together, things he worries children are getting fewer chances to practice as technology becomes more prevalent.

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The YMCA also operates weeklong overnight camps where children go without phones or computers.

Bramer said it can take a day or more for campers to become fully present after putting down their devices.

"Usually it takes about 24 hours, maybe even 36 hours for them to kind of set everything else aside, be present here at camp," Bramer said.

He said additional funding could help remove financial barriers for families, allowing more children to attend camp, take swimming lessons or participate in youth sports.

Bramer's concern is not limited to recreation. He said programs like the YMCA's can help develop social and life skills that children need beyond the classroom.

"I think life skills, the social skills that young people need, that's usually what I see that's lacking," Bramer said. "Programs like this can really augment the other learning that goes on."

Hamilton's Boys & Girls Club CEO Tommy John also believes the state should invest in organizations already working with children rather than creating entirely new programs.

"We don't have to come up with some magic solution. We just have to support those organizations which already exist to do more work," John said.

Why Ohio is receiving the money

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson announced the $17.1 billion multistate settlement with Meta in August. The agreement resolves claims brought by states that accused Meta of designing Facebook and Instagram with features intended to keep young users engaged and addicted, knowingly exposing children and teens to serious mental health harms, misleading the public about the safety of its platforms and collecting personal information from children under 13 in violation of federal law.

Under the agreement, Meta must implement additional protections for young users on Facebook and Instagram. Those include a combined two-hour daily time limit, restrictions on overnight use, limits on notifications during school hours, stronger age-verification measures and additional parental controls.

The agreement also includes oversight from an independent auditor, who will assess Meta's implementation of the safety measures.

Meta says other platforms need to follow

In a statement to WCPO, Meta said the new restrictions will only be effective if other social media companies adopt similar measures.

"These protections will only be truly effective if we work with our peers — TikTok and YouTube — to put the same measures in place," the company's chief legal officer said.

Meta argues that teens could simply move to other platforms when restrictions are placed on one app. The company is calling on TikTok and YouTube to adopt the same rules.

WCPO reached out to both companies for comment but had not heard back by publication.

Who will receive Ohio's money?

While the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club hope the settlement could help their programs, neither organization has been promised any funding.

Ohio's Attorney General's Office directed WCPO to the state legislature, saying lawmakers will control how the money is allocated.

WCPO contacted the chairs and ranking members of both the Ohio House and Senate Finance Committees for comment. They were unavailable by the deadline.

For organizations like the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club, the hope is that some of the money will go toward expanding opportunities that already exist for children across Butler County.