New citizen proposal merged into potential solar farm rules in Dearborn County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — The Dearborn County Planning Commission once again considered sweeping new rules on solar energy and utility-scale solar farms Monday, but this meeting was the first where commissioners deeply considered what those advocating for strict rules called the "Citizen-submitted model ordinance."

As the discussion began, Director of Planning and Zoning Nicole Dailey advised commissioners that the ordinance submitted by the general public wasn't something that could be passed as written.

"I can go through it item by item, but, as written, I wouldn't recommend it," Dailey said.

Dailey said the citizen-led ordinance had too many inconsistencies and redundancies to serve as a guideline for development going forward, though some commissioners looked at the document as something to help them toward a final recommendation for the County Commission.

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Commissioner Eric Lang was among the group looking to incorporate the public's suggestions.

"To try to at least give them their due, because to try to adopt it as is would be a mess," Lang said. "I think if their ideas are put forth, you can cherry-pick."

Daliey said one example of a change brought about by public input was a requirement that any potential solar developer would have to pay for, organize and advertize a public meeting about their project with members of the public as part of the pre-application process.

The discussion also swirled around reducing the total acreage of a single solar project from 1,200 acres, or around two square miles, to a maximum of 200 acres per farm owner with an option for multiple owners to link together for a maximum project between 500 and 700 acres.

The effort to more deeply restrict solar developments in Dearborn County came as solar developer Linea Energy proposed a 1,200-acre solar array in Manchester, leading to backlash and county commissioners establishing a one-year moratorium in February.

Lang said that would allow struggling farmers to find a constant source of solar-based income on a portion of their land without creating large-scale farms like the Linea project.

"1,200 acres is just huge," Lang said.

The commission also considered capping the total acreage of farmland that could be utilized for solar energy production countywide at roughly 3% or 1,800 acres.

Dailey said she hoped to have commissioners vote on a package for consideration by the Dearborn County Commission November 12.

Citizens weren't allotted time for public comment because there was no vote on the table, but longtime anti-solar advocate Michelle Dudley sent us a series of concerns. She said she felt the process was "going backward" and people were losing protections.

"Citizens are consistently showing up month after month frustrated, exhausted and continually disappointed in this board," Dudley wrote. "Citizens have been very clear of what they want and delivered a clear and concise ordinance due to the lack of progress. The planning director nitpicked and threw it out."

You can read the full citizen proposal here: