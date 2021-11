Day Before Thanksgiving: Closing times for grocery stores

WCPO

Posted at 1:11 PM, Nov 24, 2021

If your Thanksgiving feast isn't complete, here's a list of grocery stores and their closing times for Wednesday, Nov. 24. Kroger in Cincinnati

Kroger on the Rhine: 10 p.m.

2120 Beechmont Ave.: 10 p.m.

3941 N. Bend Rd. 11 p.m.

8421 Brentwood Place: 10 p.m.

1 W. Corry St.: 11 p.m.

5080 Delhi Pike: 11 p.m.

2310 Ferguson Rd.: 9 p.m.

6165 Glenway Ave.: 10 p.m.

7132 Hamilton Ave.: 10 p.m

1212 Kemper Rd.: 11 p.m.

4777 Kennard Ave.: 10 p.m.

4613 Marburg Ave.: 10 p.m.

4500 Montgomery Rd.: 10 p.m.

3760 Paxton Ave. 11 p.m.

8241 Vine St.: 10 p.m.

3609 Warsaw Ave.: 10 p.m. Kroger in Tri-State

Bellevue, Ky.: 11 p.m.

Blanchester: 11 p.m.

Cold Spring, Ky.: 11 p.m.

Covington Ky.: 10 p.m.

Erlanger, Ky.: 11 p.m.

Fairfield: 11 p.m.

Fort Mitchell: 11 p.m.

Goshen: 11 p.m.

Liberty Township Newtown Dr.: 11 p.m.

Liberty Township Yankee Rd.: 11 p.m.

Hamilton Meadows Shopping Center: 11 p.m.

Hamilton Shoppes at Hamilton: 10 p.m.

Hillsboro: 11 p.m.

Lebanon 11 p.m.

Loveland: 11 p.m.

Maineville Shoppes : 11 p.m.

Mason Arbor Square: 11 p.m.

Mason Shoppes of Mason: 11 p.m.

Middletown Oxford State Rd.: 11 p.m.

Middletown Towne Mall: 11 p.m.

Milford Mulberry Square: 11 p.m.

Milford Regency Milford Center: 11 p.m.

Mt. Orab: 11 p.m. Newport Pavilion: 11 p.m.

Newport Kroger Express at Walgreens: 12 a.m.

Oxford: 11 p.m.

Sharonville: 11 p.m.

Springboro: 11 p.m

West Chester: 11 p.m.

West Chester Township: 11 p.m.

Wilmington 11 p.m. Meijer

All stores close at 12 a.m. Walmart in Cincinnati

8451 Colerain Ave.: 11 p.m.

1143 Smiley Ave.: 11 p.m.

2322 Ferguson Rd.: 9 p.m.

4000 Red Bank Rd.: 11 p.m

2801 Cunningham Dr.: 2801

10240 Colerain Ave.: 11 p.m.

4370 Eastgate Dr. 11 p.m. Walmart

Forty Wright, Ky.: 9 p.m.

Hamilton on Main St.: 11 p.m.

Hamilton on Princeton Rd.: 11 p.m.

Lebanon: 11 p.m.

Mason: 11 p.m.

Middletown: 11 p.m.

West Chester Township: 11 p.m. Others

ALDI in Lebanon: 8 p.m.

in Lebanon: 8 p.m. Bill's Supermarket : 11 p.m.

: 11 p.m. Clifton Market : 10 p.m.

: 10 p.m. Clifton Natural Foods : 6 p.m.

: 6 p.m. Dean's Mediterranean Imports : 6 p.m.

: 6 p.m. Dorothy Lane Market in Springboro: 9 p.m.

in Springboro: 9 p.m. Food Town in Hamilton: 11 p.m.

in Hamilton: 11 p.m. The Fresh Market Madison Rd.: 9 p.m.

Madison Rd.: 9 p.m. The Fresh Market Montgomery Rd.: 9 p.m.

Montgomery Rd.: 9 p.m. The Fresh Market in West Chester Township: 9 p.m.

in West Chester Township: 9 p.m. Fresh Thyme Market : 9 p.m.

: 9 p.m. Georgetown IGA : 8 p.m.

: 8 p.m. Georgetown Save-A-Lot : 9 p.m.

: 9 p.m. Healthy Harvest Mobile Market : 3:30 p.m.

: 3:30 p.m. IGA Express in Lebanon: 12 a.m.

in Lebanon: 12 a.m. Jagdeep's Indian Grocery : 9 p.m.

: 9 p.m. Jerusalem Food and Bakery : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Johnson's Grocery in Hamilton: 9 p.m.

in Hamilton: 9 p.m. Jungle Jim's International Market : 10 p.m.

: 10 p.m. Maggard's Grocery and Carryout in Hamilton: 11 p.m.

in Hamilton: 11 p.m. Mt. Olive Market : 7:30 p.m.

: 7:30 p.m. Namaste Grocery in Fairfield: 8 p.m.

in Fairfield: 8 p.m. New York Groceries : 10 p.m.

: 10 p.m. Nepali Store in Fairfield: 8 p.m.

in Fairfield: 8 p.m. Niva Grocers : 8 p.m.

: 8 p.m. North End Market in Hamilton: 8 p.m.

in Hamilton: 8 p.m. Remke : 10 p.m.

: 10 p.m. Saigon Market : 9 p.m.

: 9 p.m. Stewart's Market : 9 p.m.

: 9 p.m. Trader Joe's : 9 p.m.

: 9 p.m. Whole Foods on Edmonson Road: 10 p.m.

on Edmonson Road: 10 p.m. Whole Foods in Mason: 10 p.m.

in Mason: 10 p.m. Y&M Asian Market: 8:30 p.m. Black Friday Ads: Best Buy | Target | Walmart | 9 Best Black Friday deals this week | Don't Waste Your Money: How to find 'hard to find' grocery items

Sept. 2021: Shoppers frustrated by grocery shortages

WCPO: Best apps for saving on groceries

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.