Target Black Friday ad: 60-pages of deals released

Just hours after Walmart released its 2021 Black Friday ad, Target has dropped its ad, showcasing a week of deals that begin on Sunday.

Target's Black Friday sales event will take place Nov. 21 - Nov. 27 both online and in stores, one day earlier than Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday event.

BlackFriday.com says gadget lovers should really give Target a look this year. Target's 60-page ad includes some of the hottest brands, including Apple watches, AirPods, Nintendo Switch consoles, KitchenAid stand mixers and iRobot Roomba vacuums.

Here are the top Target Black Friday deals, courtesy the savings website BlackFriday.com:

Small Kitchen Appliance Black Friday Deals

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer - KV25G0X: 49% off - $219.99 (orig. $429.99)

Instant Pot 6-quart 9-in-1 pressure cooker bundle: 54% off - $59.99 (orig. $129.99)



Gaming Black Friday Deals

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Neon Blue/Red + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Month Online Bundle: $299.99

Xbox series S: $299.99

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349.99



Headphone Black Friday Deals

AirPods with Charging Case: 11% off - $114.99 (orig. $129.99)

AirPods Pro: 24% off - $189.99 (orig. $224.99)

Beats solo Wireless Headphones: 50% off - $99.99 (orig. $199.99)



TV and Entertainment Black Friday Deals

Samsung 65" Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV TU7000 Series: 12% off - $569.99 (orig. $649.99)

LG 70" Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV 70UP7070: 13% off - $649.99 (orig. $749.99)

Apple Watch and Fitness Tracker Black Friday Deals

Apple Watch Series 3: 15% off - $169.99 (orig. $199.99)

Apple Watch SE: 21% off - $219.99 (orig. $279.99)

FitBit Charge 5 fitness tracker: 28% off - $129.95 (orig. $179.95)



Home Black Friday Deals

Shark EZ Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum: 40% off - $349.99 (orig. $579.99)

iRobot Roomba i3 vacuum: 33% off - $399.99 (orig. $599.99)

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin cordless stick vacuum: 34% off - $249.99 (orig. $379.99)

Toy Black Friday Deals

40% Off Select LEGO Building Sets

BOGO 50% off Disney Frozen toys

Up to 50% off LOL Surprise toys

Star Wars "The Mandalorian" The Child: 50% off - $24.99 (orig. $49.99

