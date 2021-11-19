Best Buy Black Friday 2021 ad is released

Best Buy released its 2021 Black Friday ad, and like Walmart and Target, most of its hottest deals will be available all Thanksgiving week, not just Thursday and Friday like in past years.

Many of the deals have already gone live at the retailers website at BestBuy.com.

That mean that unless it is a Thursday-only deal, it doesn't make sense to wait. With supply lines tight, grab those hot gadgets and TV's before they are gone.

The savings site BlackFriday.com said while prices may not be as low as in recent years (before inflation and chip shortages), you will still find some excellent deals, including discounts of up to $150 on MacBook Airs, a rare markdown on Apple's popular laptop.

But don't expect the crazy markdowns on 65 and 70 inch 4K TV's that we have seen the past two years, because stores don't have the glut of TV's they normally have this year.

The best deals, as compiled by BlackFriday.com, include:

Best Buy Black Friday Laptop Deals

Chromebooks as low as $99.

Save up to $500 on select Samsung laptops.

Save $150 on select MacBook Air models (Starting Wednesday Nov. 24).

Best Buy Black Friday Headphone Deals

$180 off - Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones on sale for $169.

$60 off Apple - AirPods Pro (with Magsafe Charging Case) on sale for $189.99.

$50 off - Apple - Airpods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $149.99

$40 off - Apple - AirPods (2nd generation) (with 6 months Apple Music free) on sale for $119.99



Best Buy Black Friday TV and Entertainment Deals

$100 off - Samsung 65-inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K Smart Tizen TV on sale for $699.99.

$150 off - Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV on sale for $599.99.

$150 off - Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DOLBY audio on sale for $129.99.

$25 off - Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote on sale for $24.99

Best Buy Black Friday Kitchen Appliance Deals

$90 off - Ninja Foodi Dual Heat Air Fry Oven on sale for $179.99

Get up to a $200 Best Buy Gift Card with the purchase of a major appliance

$280 off - KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer on sale for $219.99 (Starting Sunday Nov. 21)

Best Buy Black Friday Smart Home Deals

Amazon smart speakers and displays starting at $19.99.

Save up to 50% on Google smart home and smart security products.



Best Buy Black Friday Vacuum Deals

$200 off - Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum on sale for $649.99.

$100 off - Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Stick Vacuum on sale for $399.99 (Nov. 21).



Best Buy Fitness Tracker Deals

Save up to $100 on select Fitbit Smartwatches and Activity Trackers.

$30 off - Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm on sale for $199.

$60 off - Apple Watch SE (GPS) 44mm on sale for $249.

For the best deals at other major retailers, CLICK HERE for our report on Walmart's Black Friday, and CLICK HERE for our report on Target's Black Friday.

As always, don't waste your money.

