Walmart Black Friday ad: The 'official' version is here

Walmart has released its final Black Friday 2021 ad, which in Walmart-speak will be their third "Deals for Days" sale.

This is the ad that in years past would be considered the "official" Black Friday ad, but in these changing times the sale is different from what most shoppers remember.

For starters, stores will not be open on Thanksgiving night, for the second year in a row.

But unlike last year, when millions of people overloaded Walmart's website at 8 p.m. Thanksgiving night, the big sale will begin Monday evening and run all week.

The sale launches Monday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m., but Walmart Plus members ($59 a year) will get access 3 hours early. That early access could really help if you are looking for a PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch.

The sale will begin in stores on Friday Nov. 26, at 5 a.m.

BlackFriday.com provided us this list of the best deals.

Gaming System Deals

PS5 ($499), Xbox Series X ($499) and Xbox Series S ($299). No word, however, on how many will be in stock. Shop early if you hope to grab one.

Nintendo Switch bundle with "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" game download: $299.

Headphone Black Friday Deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $159. ($38 off).

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones: $99 ($50 off). This is the best deal BlackFriday.com has seen on these headphones, so far.

Home Appliance Deals

Instant Pot 8-qt., 9-in-1 duo crisp: $99 special buy. BlackFriday.com hasn’t seen this model priced this low in Instant Pot Black Friday sales yet.

Instant Pot 8-qt., 7-in-1 multi-cooker: $59 special buy.

iRobot Roomba i1+ self-empty robot: $349, $230 off. While BlackFriday.com shopping experts have seen great robot vacuum deals across the board, they haven't seen many discounts this steep on iRobot Roombas.



Fitness Tracker and Apple Watch Black Friday Deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $109 ($90 off) and 42mm version for $139 ($90 off). These are very affordable prices for an Apple Watch, but these models don't include the bells and whistles of newer editions. Now that Apple has a Series 7 watch, shoppers can expect to find better deals on Apple Watch 6 this year (think $40 to $50 off) compared to 2020.

Fitbit Versa 2: $119 ($60 off). This is the same price you'll find at Macy's, Costco and Kohl's. If you're a Kohl's shopper, BlackFriday.com recommends you buy it there and benefit from the $15 for every $50 reward in Kohl's Cash.

Fitbit Charge 4: $69 ($60 off). This model is not as popular this year since there is a newer Fitbit Charge 5 model on the market. Since it can be harder to find, swooping one up for less than $70 isn't a bad idea if you're looking for a fitness tracker with the go-to essential features.

Home Entertainment Black Friday Deals

Vizio 70-inch Class 4K SmartCast TV: $548. This special buy is only available at Walmart.

Roku SE Streaming Media Player: $15 (regularly $30). Only available at Walmart and perfect stocking-stuffer material.

Samsung 2.1 Bluetooth Soundbar: $99 special buy.



As usual with Black Friday sales, there is no guarantee these items will be in stock when you get online or arrive at the store.

As always, don't waste your money.

