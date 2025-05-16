ERLANGER, Ky. — Friday marks the final day to attend the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Patriot Boot Camp, a three-day training program designed to equip veterans with entrepreneurial skills through insights from industry experts.

One participant, Lindsey Cook, is the owner and founder of Sweet Ace Cakes, where she creates cookie cakes, hot chocolate mixes, and fresh marshmallows.

She said she's continuing her mother's legacy through these sweet treats.

"I started this company with a newborn on my arm looking to continue on with how she loved people by feeding them," Cook said.

Her products are already available in stores such as Fresh Thyme, Dorothy Lane Market and ETC Produce & Provisions in Findlay Market.

WATCH : Cook discusses her ambitions to expand her business to more stores nationwide, which has motivated her to participate in the DAV’s Patriot Boot Camp.

DAV empowers veterans to become better entrepreneurs through Patriot Boot Camp

"Generally speaking, you get what you pay for, and in this case, you are getting way more than what you pay for," Cook said.

Since her husband is a veteran, Cook qualifies for the boot camp, which is open to veterans and their spouses.

Participants are learning valuable skills ranging from storytelling and branding to mergers and acquisitions, with leading experts serving as mentors.

Chef Robert Irvine, a talk show host, entrepreneur, and author, is one of the mentors guiding Cook.

"The same thing goes for a section on government contracting, and he branched out beyond that specified niche," Cook said.

Cook said that Chef Irvine has introduced her to concepts she hadn’t considered relevant to her business.

"We talk about business plans and PNLs, but what we never talk about is what is unique about your idea," Irvine said.

Chef Irvine shared his biggest advice with Cook and other entrepreneurs about what he learned his first few years as a business owner.

"My first week in business I was sued by the biggest food company in the world for trade drafts," Irvine said. "I won, but if I didn't have the insurance to fight it, I would be non-existent today."

The DAV hosts the boot camp three times a year, aiming to empower veterans not only by helping them access government benefits but also by fostering entrepreneurship.

"Now we are taking veterans and making them people who can provide benefits, who can provide healthcare to people through their businesses," said Dan Clare, spokesperson at Disabled American Veterans.

Cook is now encouraging other veterans to attend the boot camp.

Click hereto learn more.