Dates for Asian Food Fest, Taste of Cincinnati, Oktoberfest announced

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Regional Chamber has announced the 2025 dates for several of Cincinnati's biggest festivals.

The announcement also comes with a call for vendors, volunteersand sponsors who would like to be involved in this year's festivities.

First, Asian Food Festival will be held April 26 and 27 at the Court Street Plaza downtown.

One month later, Taste of Cincinnati will fill Fifth Street with vendors from all around the city from May 24 through May 26.

Later in the year, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return to Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove for the second year from September 18 through Sept. 21.

According to the Chamber, nearly 200 local businesses and community organizations participated in these festivals in 2024. In addition, the festivals combined drew nearly 2 million visitors, the Chamber said.

"We invite local businesses to highlight what makes our region exceptional," said Chelsea York, vice president of events and experiences for the Chamber, in a press release. "These festivals create lasting memories and uphold cherished traditions within our community."

The priority vendor application deadline is January 22, but applications will stay open on a rolling basis for each festival, according to the Chamber's announcement.

In 2024, Asian Food Festival brought more than 50 restaurants and vendors to Court Street Plaza for its 13th year. The festival has steadily grown year after year, attracting nearly 100,000 people in recent years.

Taste of Cincinnati celebrated its 45th birthday in 2024, but the festival was disrupted for inclement weather. Each year, the three-day festival, which is free to attend, is set to feature dozens of Greater Cincinnati restaurants, food trucks and more.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns to the riverfront for its second year after trading out its longstanding venue downtown. Organizers said they decided to move the festival to Sawyer Point because it provided a better setting "to infuse a more Bavarian beer garden-style feel." It's also a larger space, offering more places for attendees to sit, relax, eat and drink to their heart's content.