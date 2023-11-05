Hamlin launches Cincinnati Heroes Scholarship to honor life-saving medical team

CINCINNATI — Damar Hamlin's Chasing M’s Foundation announced on Sunday the launch of a new scholarship program for Cincinnati youth in honor of the medical team that helped save his life.

The Buffalo Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrestplaying in the January 2, 2023 Cincinnati game against the Bengals. Hamlin was treated on the field by team and independent medical personnel along with local paramedics before being taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His recovery was closely followed by fans of both teams.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to set up a scholarship program to honor this team of professionals - my Cincinnati heroes - who helped save my life on January 2,” Hamlin said. "I created this scholarship program to recognize each of them for what they have done for me, while also lifting up kids in underserved communities who are in need of some support as they look to go to a private high school, trade school or on to college."

Reflecting on own experience Hamlin added, "When I look back, the chance I was given to receive a scholarship to go to Central Catholic High School in my hometown of Pittsburgh was something that changed the entire course of my life. Without it, I would not be who I am today, and I’m forever grateful. Today, as I look at honoring these Cincinnati heroes and lifting up young people who are trying to find their way, I’m reminded of the enormous blessing I’ve been given through my charity and the generosity of people around the world.”

In a statement, the Chasing M's foundation said The Cincinnati Heroes Scholarship "will support underserved high school and college-bound students who hope to attend Greater Cincinnati area private high schools, trade schools, or Cincinnati area universities."

The program will award $1,000 scholarships; one in the name of each of 10 individuals who were involved in Damar’s life-saving care. Chasing M’s Foundation has pledged a total of $10,000 per year in funding over a three-year period to support the scholarship program.

Scholarships will be named after the following individuals: B. Woods Curry, MD (Airway physician, field response), Betty Tsuei, MD (Surgical ICU), Saad Ahmad, MD (Cardiology), Jason McMullan, MD (Emergency Response Physician, Field Response), Claire Deglow, RN (SICU), Alyssa Zimmerman, RN (SICU), Val Lake, RN (SICU), Rob Hursong, EMT-P (Supervisor, Paramedic), John Bush, RRT (Field RT), and Gary Richardson, RRT (SICU RT).

Chasing M's foundation said that further details for students interested in applying will be available on the charity website at in the coming weeks. The first round of scholarships will be awarded in 2024.