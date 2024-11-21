CVG airport prepared for larger crowds this holiday season; here are the busiest days for travel

HEBRON, Ky. — CVG expects more than 210,000 passengers for the Thanksgiving holiday, a 4% increase from last year.

The day before Thanksgiving and Dec. 1 are the busiest days at the airport and CVG says they are prepared for the larger crowds of travelers.

“I would just tell people to pack their patience,” said Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager at AAA.

CVG airport has been prepared with security measures for months.

Cassie Kiser, spokesperson at CVG, said the airport is asking travelers to arrive early to avoid longer waits in line.

"Passengers should arrive at least two hours in advance (for travel) in the United States and at least 3 hours in advance for an international flight," Kiser said.

Every passenger is advised to check CVG and TSA's website before arriving to know what to bring through security in order to board a flight.

If anyone needs help, make sure to reach out directly to the airline early.

"If you need wheelchair assistance you can contact your airline in advance," Kiser said.

For those who may be traveling on the road, AAA recommends drivers check their vehicle before traveling.

"Make sure your tires are in good shape and that your batteries are working well," Hitchens said.

She and Kiser hope these tips save travelers a headache during this holiday season.