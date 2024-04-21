CSX: 3 rail cars derailed from train in Wyoming; crews working to restore area

WYOMING, Ohio — Three rail cars derailed from the CSX train they were attached to in Wyoming according to a statement by CSX.

The incident, which is currently under investigation, occurred at approximately 8 p.m., Saturday evening on tracks near Wyoming Avenue, right on the Wyoming, Lockland borderline.

CSX said one of the cars was loaded with plastic pellets, one of the cars was empty and a third car, described as a loaded tank car was not leaking, though full of liquid contents. CSX did not disclose what that unidentified liquid was.

CSX reported no injuries to the train crew.

