Crossroads Center to move to new location, enhancing mental health and addiction recovery treatment options

CINCINNATI — The Crossroads Center is growing and expecting a brighter future at its new location on Reading Road.

The mental health and addiction recovery center will be able to provide more inpatient and outpatient treatment services.

"I can't believe this is going to be our new home," said JB Boothe, president and chief executive officer at The Crossroads Center.

WATCH: The 29,000 square foot building will allow the mental health and addiction recovery center to provide 26 inpatient beds and expand its outpatient treatment.

Crossroads Center to move to new location, enhancing treatment options

"The flow of the building, the design from the ground up, being able to have all of our outpatient services on the first level of the organization," Boothe said.

In contrast to the current location on Martin Luther King Drive, which suffers from poor lighting and crumbling ceilings, Boothe described the new facility as state-of-the-art.

"Regardless of the ceiling crumbling around us, just the aesthetics not being so nice, we're still providing great care for the people that come here," Boothe said.

Having occupied its current location since 1966, Boothe believes it’s time for a change.

The new state-of-the-art facility will give staff the space to continue their mission of helping turn lives around.

"When we do get to the new building, we are going to be able to bring additional folks in for services and have a broader reach in the greater Cincinnati area," Boothe said.

The Crossroads Center is making a daily impact, providing critical counseling and treatment.

"That means we are actually providing doses of medication for anywhere between 350 to 400 individuals a day," Boothe said.

Boothe highlighted that it's all about making people feel good about themselves.

"We also realize that we don't just turn lives around, we save lives," Boothe said.

The new facility is expected to be completed by August 2026.