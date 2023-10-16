Crash on I-71 southbound causes long delays

CINCINNATI — A crash on I-71 SB caused major delays on the Monday morning commute.

According to Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) cameras, backup from the crash began at approximately 6:55 a.m.

Cameras showed three lanes on I-71 SB blocked just after the Norwood Lateral, causing traffic to backup all the way to the Kenwood exit.

One WCPO 9 employee had a 60-minute commute from the Kenwood area as a result of this crash.

ODOT cameras, at approximately 9:20 a.m., showed that the scene had been cleared, and all lanes reopened. This was confirmed by a Hamilton County Dispatcher.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash and if there were any injuries. WCPO has reached out to authorities for further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

1