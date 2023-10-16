Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crash on I-71 southbound causes long delays

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Screen Shot 2023-10-16 at 8.16.37 AM.png
Posted at 8:33 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 09:36:52-04

CINCINNATI — A crash on I-71 SB caused major delays on the Monday morning commute.

According to Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) cameras, backup from the crash began at approximately 6:55 a.m.

Cameras showed three lanes on I-71 SB blocked just after the Norwood Lateral, causing traffic to backup all the way to the Kenwood exit.

One WCPO 9 employee had a 60-minute commute from the Kenwood area as a result of this crash.

ODOT cameras, at approximately 9:20 a.m., showed that the scene had been cleared, and all lanes reopened. This was confirmed by a Hamilton County Dispatcher.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash and if there were any injuries. WCPO has reached out to authorities for further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

1

Watch Live:

News Refresh

More local news:
Video shows another 'street takeover' in downtown Cincinnati Passengers from Cincinnati-bound plane evacuated after aborted takeoff in Philly Hundreds gather for pro-Palestine rally in Cincinnati

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards Sunday, October 22 at 8PM