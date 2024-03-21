Watch Now
CPS: Student hit by driver Thursday morning

Posted at 8:35 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 08:38:40-04

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Public School student was hit by a driver Thursday morning, the school district said.

The crash happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. near Hawaiian Terrace and Colerain Ave.

CPS said the student was taken to the hospital.

The student's injuries are unknown at this time.

Our team said Colerain Ave is open in both directions.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

