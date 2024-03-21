CPS: Student hit by driver Thursday morning

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Public School student was hit by a driver Thursday morning, the school district said.

The crash happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. near Hawaiian Terrace and Colerain Ave.

CPS said the student was taken to the hospital.

The student's injuries are unknown at this time.

Our team said Colerain Ave is open in both directions.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

