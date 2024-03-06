Watch Now
Pedestrian hit by driver in Boone County, causes traffic delays

Posted at 6:57 AM, Mar 06, 2024
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A pedestrian was hit by a driver near the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), a Boone County dispatcher said.

The crash happened at the Petersburg Road and Aviation Boulevard intersection at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Traffic has backed up on I-275 due to the crash.

Boone County Sheriff's Office and Boone County Fire Department responded to the scene.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

