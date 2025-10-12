Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CPD: Man killed in Mt. Airy shooting

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after a shooting in Mt. Airy on Saturday morning, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Hawaiian Terrace for reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, officers located the victim. The Cincinnati Fire Department responded and declared the victim deceased. The victim has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

