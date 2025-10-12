Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Butler County

HANOVER TONWSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after being struck by a car early Saturday morning in Hanover Township. Police are now investigating.

According to a social media post by the Butler County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Reily Millville Road near Woodbine Road around 5:44 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

According to the social media post, a driver was calling 911 while traveling eastbound on Reily Millville Road when they reportedly ran over a man lying in the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) collected evidence and witness statements.

It is believed the man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene and then run over by the 911 caller.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Stephen Poff at 513-785-1218.