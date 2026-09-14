CPD: 19-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Cincinnati

A teenager is dead following a motorcycle crash in Cincinnati early Sunday evening, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 4 p.m., police responded to reports of a motorcycle crash at the 4000 block of Colerain Avenue, according to police.

Police said a 19-year-old was driving a Kawasaki Ninja 500 motorcycle northbound on Colerain Avenue when he left the roadway and struck a concrete retaining wall.

The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they do not believe speed or impairment were contributing factors in the crash.

The teenager was wearing a helmet.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.