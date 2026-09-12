Motorcyclist killed in Brown County crash after driver reportedly fails to yield at stop sign

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Pleasant Plain man died Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Perry Township, Brown County.

Adam Bockhorst was riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle southwest on U.S. Route 68 when a Nissan Rogue pulled into the intersection from State Route 123, according to troopers.

The Nissan's driver reportedly failed to yield at a stop sign before entering the intersection at U.S. Route 68. The motorcycle struck the Nissan, which then went off the right side of the road and hit a traffic sign before coming to a stop. The motorcycle remained in the roadway.

The crash occurred at approximately 5 p.m., Sept. 11, 2026, at the intersection of US Route 68 and State Route 123.

Bockhorst died at the scene.

The other driver, Aundreau Faulkner, 38, of Fayetteville, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted with this incident by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Fayetteville Fire & EMS, Ohio Department of Transportation, Collin’s Towing, and the Brown County Coroner’s Office

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

