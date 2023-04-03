Watch Now
Covington PD: Man falls to his death from Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

Adam Schrand
Covington police are conducting a death investigation after an officer sees a man fall from the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge early Monday morning.
Posted at 5:08 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 05:16:57-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are conducting a death investigation after an officer saw a man fall from the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge early Monday morning.

According to investigators, a Covington police officer saw the man fall from the bridge north of 3rd Street around 2 a.m. The man landed on the parking lot below.

An ambulance was called, but Covington police said the man did not survive the fall.

The Crime Lab and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau responded to the scene.

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened — such as where this man was before the fall or if the officer saw anyone else nearby.

Covington police have not said if investigators believe this is a suicide or not.

The man's identity will be released after his family is notified.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

