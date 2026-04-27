Court docs: Man arrested for firing shots at another driver on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested after he allegedly fired shots at another driver on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge over the weekend, according to court documents.

Court records say 22-year-old Daniel Jackson-Bey is charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharging a gun on or near prohibited premises.

According to court records, the shooting happened on Saturday; Jackson-Bey was arrested on Sunday.

On Saturday, Jackson-Bey allegedly fired two shots with a 9mm hand gun. The shots were fired at two men in another vehicle, while Jackson-Bey was also driving, court documents say.

No one was hit by the gunfire, court documents say. Police wrote in criminal complaints filed in the case that Jackson-Bey admitted to firing the shots.

Jackson-Bey is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.