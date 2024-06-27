Could there be a more Parrothead promotion?

FLORENCE — There's something special about minor league baseball. The games are smaller capacity, the food is close by, there's fun for the kids and the promotions are sometimes downright wild!

And it feels like the Florence Y'alls are pulling out all the punches for their latest home stand this week.

Wednesday they hosted a Splash Day for their 11 a.m. game. It's an unusual start time but it was aimed for kids. The stands were packed with groups from local daycares and summer camps for the early game.

A water inflatable race course was set up for kids along with a dunk tank station.

But this isn't the only themed day to enjoy this week. Saturday's promo will truly have people doing a double take if they see this new hat outside of the stadium.

Enter the most parrothead promotion hat I've seen yet!

Yes, it's a Margaritaville theme for the Saturday night game at 6:36 p.m. The first 1000 fans get this hat to enjoy. Of course, dress in full Jimmy Buffet style too.

And to be honest, I expected the hat to be super flimsy, but it wasn't! It will be fun to see the stands packed with people wear them on Saturday.

As for the other promos this week, here's the rundown:



Thirsty Thursday @ 6:44 p.m.

Ragin Cajun Night + Fireworks Friday + Girls Scout Campout @ 7:03 p.m.

Margaritavilla Night @ 6:36 p.m.

Family Sunday @ 1:07 p.m.

