1 dead, 1 wounded in Clinton County shooting

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Clinton County.

Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 1:52 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. The caller reported the shooting on U.S. 68 south of Jonesboro Road, in the Midland-Westboro village area.

According to a press release from the department, deputies found two victims at the scene, one with a gunshot wound to the leg and another who was deceased. Blanchester EMS responded to the scene to treat the victim, who was then flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Witnesses said two males ran on foot from the area of the shooting. The statement from the sheriff said the department doesn't believe any of the individuals involved are from the Clinton County area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Wilmington police responded to the scene for assistance. The Clinton County sheriff requested an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations unit to come to the scene for processing.

The release asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 937-382-1611 or to call the sheriff's office if they notice any suspicious individuals or activity.