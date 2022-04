FLORENCE, Ky. — The Boone County coroner said one person is dead after a fire broke out inside a home on Kelley Drive in Florence on Thursday.

The coroner was called to the scene Thursday morning. Officials said two other people were taken to the hospital, but did not clarify their condition.

Officials have not yet identified the person who has died, or released a possible cause of the fire.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.