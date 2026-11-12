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'Connecting Cultures: Cincinnati to Guatemala' documentary airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on WCPO 9

Connecting Cultures Documentary Special
WCPO
Connecting Cultures Documentary Special
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CINCINNATI — Tune in to WCPO 9 at 8 p.m. Thursday to catch a new documentary special, "Connecting Cultures: Cincinnati to Guatemala."

The hour-long film from filmmaker Laure Quinlivan and the team at LQ Consulting travels to Guatemala with Cincinnatians.

The documentary explores how education in Guatemala is breaking the cycle of poverty, how coffee beans go from volcano to your cup and how immigrants are growing Cincinnati churches, schools and neighborhoods.

The special airs on WCPO 9 at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. It will also re-air Sunday, Nov. 15 at noon.

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