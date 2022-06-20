Community rallies to help family of father-to-be on Father's Day

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — A community is rallying together to help loved ones of a dad-to-be, who was killed in a car crash.

18-year-old Jyan Waespe died after a crash at the intersection of Tylersville and Butler-Warren roads around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in West Chester.

Following his death, loved ones are making sure his family is taken care of.

"The arms that have embraced this family have been tremendous,” Michelle Sloan said. Sloan is a family friend. She started a diaper drive and GoFundMe account to help his family.

Waespe recently graduated from Mason High School. He and his girlfriend Kayla were expecting a baby boy in August.

"He was looking forward to being a dad, and on this Father's Day, it kind of gives me chills that he will never see that and that his son will never know him," Sloan said.

Along with diapers, the GoFundMe account has been set up for Kayla and the baby. It has so far raised more than $33,000.

"We've had over 300 donors and all of that money will be given to Kayla, his girlfriend and baby Toby as he grows up.”

It’s a memorial that will help the family for years to come.

“It'll be just the beginning of a new life that Jyan and Kayla were expecting,” Sloan said. “ Little Toby is going to come into this world surrounded by so much love, and people will have wonderful stories to tell about his dad.”

A public visitation is being held for Waespe on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A private service will be held for the family.