Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleves man charged after he allegedly locked 2-year-old in bedroom alone and went to work

gavel
File Photo
gavel
Posted

CLEVES, Ohio — A man is facing child endangerment charges after prosecutors say he locked a 2-year-old child with special needs in a bedroom for hours while he went to work.

According to court documents, Joshua Merz is accused of leaving his child "unattended and uncared for for a period of approximately eight hours."

The child was found by a neighbor, who discovered the child was in an upstairs bedroom with the door closed and locked, court documents say. The child was completely alone in the home at the time, prosecutors say.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said the incident happened on April 8. When Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the home, prosecutors said they found it "in a condition they described as filthy and potentially dangerous."

If convicted, Merz could spend up to 3 1/2 years in prison. He was given a bond of $25,000, of which he had to pay 10%. He is not currently lodged in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
University of Cincinnati study examines overdose hot spots in Hamilton County Local coroners say language in Ohio budget means they won't be elected anymore Less than 30 days left: What you need to know if you haven't gotten a Real ID

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money