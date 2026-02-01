Police investigating after officers fatally shoot man in Kenton County

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Police are investigating after an officer fatally shot a man in Kenton County Sunday morning.

Police from the Independence and Kenton County Police Departments responded to a call from a man who was threatening self-harm at the 10000 block of Sharpsburg Drive at around 7:30 a.m., police said.

When officers arrived at the scene they attempted to make contact with the man. Shortly after, the man emerged from the residence with a firearm. Officers discharged their weapons, fatally striking the man, police said.

First aid was attempted, but the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.