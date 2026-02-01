Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  Closings/Delays
NewsCrime

Actions

Police investigating after officers fatally shoot man in Kenton County

KSP: 2 killed in Carroll County shooting
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO
<p>File photo</p>
KSP: 2 killed in Carroll County shooting
Posted

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Police are investigating after an officer fatally shot a man in Kenton County Sunday morning.

Police from the Independence and Kenton County Police Departments responded to a call from a man who was threatening self-harm at the 10000 block of Sharpsburg Drive at around 7:30 a.m., police said.

When officers arrived at the scene they attempted to make contact with the man. Shortly after, the man emerged from the residence with a firearm. Officers discharged their weapons, fatally striking the man, police said.

First aid was attempted, but the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM