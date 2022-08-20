Williamsburg football team honors fallen detective, former 3-sport athlete in season opener

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — The son of a fallen Clermont County sheriff's detective led his dad's alma mater out of the tunnel and onto the field during their first game of the season Friday night.

Bill Brewer, once a three-sport star at Williamsburg High School was killed while attempting to render aid to a man during a standoff in 2019. Now, his name is on the back of every player's jersey, his badge number is on every helmet and his memory is on the hearts of everyone in the community.

"It's very important for us to get the point across that you honor those deserving members — Bill's one of them," Williamsburg head coach Nick Ayers said. "This is a very proud community. They take pride in their police, fire, military. It's an unbelievable thing."

Braxton Brewer walked out with the team's captains for the coin toss in a No. 12 jersey — the same number his dad wore in the 90s.

"(He was a) legend, Hall of Fame, unbelievable athlete ... guy who served his community," Ayers said.

Williamsburg players Ayden and Trey Holden said their father worked with Brewer. Not only do they hope to honor Brewer with their uniforms, but with their play as well.

"Just play our hearts out — lay it all on the line like he did," Ayden Holden said.

Though it has been three years since his death, the team is making sure no one forgets Brewer's name and dedication to the community.

"When you can teach a life lesson for the whole week, not just the 48 minutes of the game, and you can stack that up, you're going to impact way more than anything that happens between the lines," Ayers said.

The game was also an opportunity to raise funds for the Deputy Bill Brewer 2055 Foundation. For more information on the nonprofit, click here.