West Clermont school district among nationwide school data breach

CINCINNATI — A recent cybersecurity incident involving PowerSchool, a third-party student information system used by school districts across the country, has raised concerns among local families and staff.

A breach was reported by PowerSchool on Dec. 28, 2024, and involved unauthorized access to specific data through its PowerSource customer portal.

In a statement released by West Clermont Schools, Superintendent Natasha Adams informed families and staff about the incident, which was first reported to the school district on Jan. 7.

According to PowerSchool, the breach impacted some customer data, including contact information and other personal details. The company has indicated it has no evidence suggesting malware or continued unauthorized activity in its environment.

“The incident is now believed to be contained, and there is no evidence of ongoing unauthorized activity,” Adams stated. She emphasized that social security numbers are not stored within PowerSchool’s system by the district.

PowerSchool says in a press release it is investigating and working with cybersecurity experts to prevent future incidents.

“We apologize for any concern this incident may cause,” PowerSchool said in a press release, thanking the school districts for their patience and cooperation.

West Clermont Schools said it acted swiftly once learning about the breach.

PowerSchool is offering support to affected districts and families nationwide, including credit monitoring services. The company advises families to contact their schools directly to determine if their data was involved in the breach.

WCPO 9 has reached out to other school districts to determine if they were affected, but they have not replied.