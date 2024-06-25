Watch Now
West Clermont reports cyber attack that resulted in $1.7 million net loss

West Clermont High School in Batavia
Ray Pfeffer
Posted at 10:58 PM, Jun 24, 2024

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The West Clermont Local School District lost approximately $1.7 million in a cyber attack late last year, the district said in a release.

District officials said that while no personal information or student records were compromised, someone diverted multiple Automated Clearing House electronic payments to bank accounts not affiliated with the district in December 2023.

When West Clermont discovered the cyber attack, the district said it contacted officials and submitted a claim to its insurance carrier to recover the approximately $1.7 million lost.

"As the community knows, the district places a high priority on transparency," the district said. "With that being said, this is an ongoing open investigation; we have not been able to communicate until now. The district has been complying with law enforcement to protect the integrity of the case."

The district said its IT staff scanned all of the district's computer networks and found no malicious or unauthorized entry. Since the attack, IT has added more authentication and payment protocols in addition to discontinuing ACH payments to outside vendors.

"Although this loss is painful and upsetting, this will not impact the recent announcement of extending any expected request for new operational money until 2026," the district said. "The District does not anticipate cutting any programs, services or employees."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

