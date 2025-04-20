Sheriff: Humans found on rural property in Clermont County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Human remains were found Saturday afternoon in Washington Township, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the Clermont County Communications Center received a 911 call around 2:45 p.m. Saturday from a property owner in the 1500 block of Barger Road. Barger Road is a rural, back road that runs along the North Fork Indian Creek and heavily wooded areas.

The 911 caller said she allowed her neighbor to search for mushrooms on her land, and her neighbor discovered what appeared to be human remains. The caller said several bones were located.

After deputies arrived, they confirmed the human remains and secured the scene. Officials from the Sheriff's Investigative Unit and the Clermont County Coroner's Office also arrived. Evidence was collected and the area was processed by the crime scene unit and drone team, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office requested additional search and recovery resources from the EquuSearch Midwest Team, which is made up of members from Cincinnati Search and Recovery and Rescue 101 Search and Rescue.

The sheriff's office said approximately 20 members from the EquuSearch Midwest Team, alongside the sheriff's office, conducted a "comprehensive search" of the area Sunday at 8 a.m.

A pathologist from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office also assisted with differentiating human remains from animal remains.

The sheriff's office said any human remains will be transported to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office for further identification.

The sheriff's office's investigation remains ongoing.