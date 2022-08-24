Clermont County man accused of strangling 3-year-old, fracturing 18-month-old's spine

FELICITY, Ohio — A Clermont County man is facing two charges of felonious assault and two charges of endangering children after he allegedly abused his live-in girlfriend's two young children.

According to court documents, Children's Protective Services was alerted to an 18-month-old boy who was brought into Children's Hospital with spinal fractures and spinal cord damage.

Doctors told police the boy's injuries were a result of abuse, court documents say. The boy's sibling, a 3-year-old girl, was also observed with injuries to her neck consistent with strangulation, police reported.

Nathan Sanders, 23, "made various statements indicating he caused physical injury" to the 18-month-old, according to documents. He allegedly told officials he was the only person with the boy at the time. Court documents say Sanders allegedly used an extension cord in the abuse.

Sanders is being held in the Clermont County jail under a $750,000 cash bond. He is ordered to have no contact with any minors and to stay away from the home in which the children he's accused of abusing live.

Sanders will face a preliminary hearing on September 2.