Body camera video shows deadly police shooting of armed wrong-way driver on I-275

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — WCPO 9 obtained police body camera video that shows what happened during a deadly police shooting on I-275 earlier this April.

On April 1, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said officers were dispatched at 10:53 p.m. after receiving calls reporting a wrong-way driver on I-275.

OSHP said a trooper later located a Ford Escape driving northbound on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of the interstate. OSHP said the trooper intentionally collided his cruiser with the vehicle, bringing it to a stop against the concrete barrier.

The Union Township Police Department released four videos Wednesday showing the incident from their officers' perspective.

In the video, officers arrive at the scene, and some have to jump onto the other side of the highway to get to the car.

Watch what happened during the deadly police shooting in the video below:

Police release body camera footage of moments before officers shoot woman on interstate near Cincinnati

When police arrive, another officer who was already on the scene tells them the woman driving the vehicle, later identified by the coroner's office as Kelsey Hildal from Blue Ash, is armed with a gun. The press release later released by OSHP stated, "a firearm was displayed by the driver of the car."

Officers then close in as they tell Hildal to keep her hands up.

Shortly after, roughly a dozen shots are fired.

After the initial barrage of gunfire, officers can be heard shouting that Hildal was still holding the gun, and another shot is fired.

Watch part of the raw body camera video in the video below:

GRAPHIC WARNING: This video contains content that may be disturbing to some

Raw body camera footage of Union Township police shooting on I-275

The trooper's car is moved out of the way, and the Hildal's car, which is still in drive, slowly rolls forward before coming to a stop against the concrete barricade on the other side of the highway. During this, more shots are fired by police at the woman's tires, likely in an effort to get the car to stop.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation told WCPO the shooting is still under investigation.