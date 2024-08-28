'The dogs' lives are at stake' | Clermont County Animal Shelter accused of creating inhumane living conditions

BATAVIA, Ohio — Megan Dashley and Jennifer Jacobson are both avid dog lovers, and that’s why they spend their free time volunteering at the Clermont County Animal Shelter. Recently, they say there’s been more challenges than triumphs.

“The cleanliness of the shelter, the treatment of the dogs, the lack of training and education as far as the staff goes,” Dashley, a volunteer with the shelter, said when asked about the issues she sees within the shelter.

Jacobson agrees.

“Lack of leadership, in the overall shelter there’s really no person in charge to help anybody make decisions,” the volunteer and foster coordinator said.

Megan Dashley

In 2021, Clermont County took over the animal shelter from a private humane society organization. Dashley and Jacobson said those now running the shelter have no experience running a shelter and their lack of leadership has created inhumane living conditions for the dogs.

“Crates were filled with their own feces, they were eating breakfast and dinner in crates with their own urine,” said Dashley. “It was, it was disgusting.”

And those uncleaned crates lead to diseases.

“We are running into the same diseases every day. Constantly, giardia, coccidia, all sorts of stuff,” Jacobson said. “And they’re GI related, some of them of course are respiratory related.”

Megan Dashley

Over the last few months, volunteers say they have gotten the number of dogs in the shelter system down from over 150 to around 80, with 32 dogs currently in the shelter.

“We’ve been working so hard to be able to just move the dogs out — again rescues, fosters, adopters,” Dashley said.

Although things have gotten better with fewer dogs at the shelter, they say changes still need to be made. One of those changes is the staffing shortage

Both Jacobson and Dashley told WCPO the retention rate at the shelter is low. They say they have lost seven kennel techs in the last year, and they now have only three — the most senior being six months into the job.

Megan Dashley

Clermont County Animal Shelter dog.

They also say that the only vet tech at the shelter will leave after their last day on Aug. 29. And after that, there will be no on-site vet in case of an animal injury or emergency.

Both are asking for the county commissioners to put the shelter up for bid and change who runs the shelter, they say, for the benefit of the dogs.

We reached out to Clermont County about allegations regarding their shelter. In a statement, the county said any issues regarding the shelter's condition, staffing or medical issues "are being addressed."

The county noted a $60,000 donation will go toward a high-capacity washer, dryer and dishwasher and partnering vets are working with the shelter to provide medical care amid staffing issues.

“The shelter remains committed to ongoing upgrades to maintain a safe and healthy environment,” the statement reads.

Read their full statement below:

“The Clermont County Animal Shelter is dedicated to providing a safe and clean environment for the dogs.

There are currently 32 dogs in the shelter and others are being fostered off-site. The shelter includes approximately 60 kennels that can be used throughout the facility. The kennels are thoroughly cleaned every morning and spot-cleaned as needed throughout the day. Any issues brought to the County's attention regarding the condition of the shelter, medical care or other issues are being addressed.

The Commissioners approved an adoption fee decrease during their Session on Aug. 7, which reduces adoption fees to $60 throughout the month of August.

The positions allocated to the shelter include a Kennel Administrator, Chief Dog Warden, three Deputy Dog Wardens, Kennel Supervisor, five full-time Kennel Attendants, three part-time Kennel Attendants, full-time Receptionist, part-time Receptionist, and two full-time Vet Techs. The County is currently advertising for open positions of Kennel Administrator, Vet Tech, full-time Kennel Attendant, and part-time Kennel Attendant.

Partnering veterinarians work with the shelter to provide medical care for the dogs. The initial budget was $100,000 and additional funds will be allocated as needed to ensure the dogs are appropriately cared for.

A generous $60,000 donation was received to fund essential equipment, including a high-capacity washer, dryer and dishwasher. The high-capacity washer/dryer will require building upgrades to accommodate the machine. In the interim, the county has installed a washer-dryer combo to supplement the existing unit, ensuring that the shelter's laundry needs are met while the high-capacity machines are being prepared for installation.

The shelter remains committed to ongoing upgrades to maintain a safe and healthy environment.”

WCPO