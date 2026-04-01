The bridge along Branch Hill Miamiville Road is now under construction. Here's what you need to know

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — "Road Closed" signs are now placed on both ends of a bridge over I-275, along Branch Hill Miamiville Road in Miami Township.

Residents in the area will have to find a new route while contractors with the Ohio Department of Transportation start a rehabilitation project on the bridge.

"Over time, there's always deterioration, you know? We're talking about traffic and weather and just the age of the structure," Kathleen Fuller with ODOT said. "And over time, there comes a moment when you do have to do deck replacements."

ODOT announced that The Eagle Bridge Company was awarded $3.03 million to complete the project. There will also be shoulder closures along I-275 as construction continues.

Watch to see the latest on the bridge rehabilitation project:

What you need to know about the Branch Hill Miamiville Road bridge construction

For residents and commuters, ODOT has mapped out specific detours to get around the closure.

"So the mapped out detour, signed detour, will be using State Route 126, Wards Corner Road and Branch Hill Guinea Pike," Fuller said.

Fuller said these road closures will be represented on GPS apps, like Google Maps and Waze.

WCPO 9 News Road closure sign in Miami Township

ODOT has been working directly with Miami Township leaders in the planning and construction phases of the project.

"It's going to be a little bit difficult for some of the residents that are immediately adjacent to the bridge, but ODOT has worked to identify very adequate detours around that area," Steven Kelly, Miami Township administrator, said.

Kelly met with crews on Wednesday morning to discuss planning and a new Miami Township sign that will be added to the updated deck.

Kelly said the project will also have perks for pedestrians, not just drivers.

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"It gives us an opportunity to create pedestrian improvements, create sidewalks over the bridge that we can connect to eventually," Kelly said.

The closure is set to last 120 days. The initial announcement said it would be 150 days, but Fuller confirmed Wednesday that there was an addendum to the plan.

The entire project is set to be done in August 2027, according to ODOT.