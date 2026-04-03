Troopers: Woman dies in motorcycle crash in Clermont County

STONELICK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is dead after a crash in Clermont County Thursday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:03 p.m. Thursday night, on US-50 in Stonelick Township.

According to troopers, 38-year-old Emily Koeppe, of Batavia, was driving a Harley Davidson Forty-Eight motorcycle when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned. The motorcycle then went off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail, troopers said.

Koeppe sustained serious and life-threatening injuries in the crash, and first responders took her to a nearby landing zone to be flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, troopers said.

However, Koeppe died before she could be flown, and was pronounced dead at the landing zone, troopers said.

Koeppe was wearing a helmet when she crashed, troopers said.

The crash remained under investigation.