Sheriff: West Clermont Middle School teacher indicted for sexual battery involving juveniles

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A West Clermont Middle School teacher was indicted on four counts of sexual battery Thursday, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a West Clermont Middle School staff member was initially reported in early February by a parent of a student. The parent reported concerns of "inappropriate physical contact" involving a staff member and multiple juvenile students.

Detectives responded to the school and learned the staff member, identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Gilbert, had been placed on administrative leave after the school learned of the allegations reported by the parent.

The sheriff's office said detectives identified four juveniles in their investigation who reported instances of "inappropriate and unwanted physical contact by Gilbert" during the school day on multiple different occasions.

Gilbert declined to speak with detectives when they attempted to interview him, according to the sheriff's office, and he was issued a summons on indictment.

Gilbert will be arraigned on the charges on April 10.