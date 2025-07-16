Sheriff: Man followed woman home and broke in after road rage incident in Clermont County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man followed a woman to her home then broke in and assaulted her husband after a road rage incident in Clermont County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Seth Schlueter, who now faces one count of aggravated burglary, one count of burglary, two counts of OVI, one count of assault, one count of aggravated menacing and three counts of endangering children.

The endangering children charges were brought against him because at the time, Schlueter had his children with him.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded in Wayne Township at around 5:34 p.m. on July 11 after reports an assault had occurred.

According to the sheriff's office, the entire incident began when the woman was driving on SR-727 behind Schlueter when he stopped his vehicle in the roadway. The woman honked at him and drove around him; Schlueter then followed her home, the sheriff's office said.

When they got to the house, Schlueter confronted the woman's husband on the front porch of the home.

"Out of fear, the female victim fled behind the residence," reads a press release from the sheriff's office.

Her husband attempted to de-escalate the situation, then he also went behind the house, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, they were both behind the home, Schlueter "removed his children from his vehicle and entered the victim's home without permission."

Inside the home, Schlueter caused property damage; when the couple returned from the rear of the property and found Schlueter inside their home, Schlueter hit the man in the face. Schlueter then gathered his children and fled, the sheriff's office said.

The man was treated on scene by EMS for minor injuries and declined further treatment.

Upon his arrest, Schlueter's children were released to family members.

He is being held in the Clermont County jail and has been denied bond.