Purina plant in Clermont County evacuated after bomb threat

WILLIAMSBURG TWP., Ohio — The Purina Pet Care plant in Williamsburg Township was evacuated Monday morning after police say a bomb threat was called in.

Clermont County dispatch said their crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to the plant located at 4226 Half-Acre Road near U.S. 32.

Units on the scene evacuated people and set up a staging area for media just beyond the fence surrounding the property. Our crew on the scene could see cars streaming off the site, waived on by someone in a safety vest.

No further details have been released while police investigate.

The plant was announced back in 2020, but it's not clear if it is partially or fully operational. Hiring has begun for jobs at the facility. Purina's website says there will be 300 jobs in total by the end of 2024 at the site.

The company estimates it would invest $550 million in the new dry food factory.

The new location is Purina’s first newly-built factory since 1975. Construction of the new 1.2 million-square-foot factory in the South Afton Industrial Park was projected to be completed by 2023. The field it was built on sat empty for decades – waiting for the right opportunity.

We'll update this story with more as it becomes available.