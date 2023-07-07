Watch Now
Police: Mother, 6-year-old son airlifted to hospital after Clermont County truck crash

A portion of State Route 131 is closed
Posted at 9:19 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 09:19:17-04

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A mother and her 6-year-old son were airlifted to the hospital after a truck crash in Clermont County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

The 32-year-old mother was driving the truck down State Route 131 between Bucktown Road and Moore Marathon Road when the truck slipped off the pavement. The driver overcorrected and the truck flipped onto its side, investigators said.

Troopers said the mother and the son are both at the University of Cincinnati medical center. The 6-year-old is in critical condition, investigators said.

The roadway will be closed for a few more hours, according to OSHP.

