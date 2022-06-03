2 killed in Clermont County crash, dispatchers say

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash in Clermont County, dispatchers said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to OH-276 near Bauer Road in Batavia Township around 5:30 p.m. Friday for a crash involving two vehicles. When officials arrived on scene, they reported two people dead.

The crash involved a van and pick-up truck. The road was shut down while crews removed the two vehicles.

Officials are expected to release more information on the crash at a later time.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE

Coroner identifies teen who drowned at East Fork State Park

OSHP: Milford man dead after crash near I-275 in Miami Township

'They saved lives today': Woman dead after exchanging gunfire with Miami Township police