OSHP: Milford man dead after crash near I-275 in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash Thursday night in Miami Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a preliminary investigation found a 2007 Yamaha YZF motorcycle was traveling south on Wards Corner Road while a Mercedes-Benz GLE traveled north. When the woman driving the Mercedes-Benz tried to make a left turn onto the I-275 ramp, her car was hit by the motorcycle. The car traveled off the road and hit a guardrail.

The motorcycle operator, 30-year-old Shawn P. Dane of Milford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured, but a passenger in the car did have minor injuries.

OSHP said Dane was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol or drug impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Wards Corner Road was closed while officials cleared the scene. The Batavia Post of OSHP is investigating the crash.

