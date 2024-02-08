OSHP: Passenger dies after vehicle crash into tree in Clermont County

MONROE TWP., Ohio — A passenger in a vehicle that crashed into a tree Wednesday evening has died from his injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle has been hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.

The crash happened at around 4:34 p.m. Wednesday on SR-125 near Monroe Township in Clermont County, troopers said.

OSHP said its investigation indicates the driver of a 2014 Cadillac ATS was heading west on SR-125 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, hit a sign, a curb and a tree.

The driver was taken to UCMC via AirCare. The passenger, 57-year-old Phillip E. Smith, was also taken to UCMC by AirCare, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, OSHP said.

The crash is still under investigation, OSHP said; they did not say what may have caused the driver to drive off the side of the road.