OSHP: 2 airlifted to hospital after crash in Clermont County

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Clermont County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura said a pickup truck was involved in a crash on S.R. 32 near Half Acre Road in Williamsburg Township at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two people inside were taken from the scene in a medical helicopter.

A WCPO reporter at the scene said they witnessed a pickup truck that appeared to have crashed at the Purina plant right off the highway. Several first responders were at the scene.

OSHP said more information will be provided at a later time.

